Ukraine's defence forces advance south of Robotyne and Klishchiivka – General Staff report

Ukrainian Defence Forces have pursued their offensive operations on the Melitopol front and assault operations on the Bakhmut front, gaining ground south of the settlements of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 9 September

Quote: "Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front. They are making gains in the areas south of Robotyne and Klishchiivka, consolidating their positions, crushing the enemy and liberating the occupied territories step by step."

Advertisement:

Details: A total of 26 combat engagements occurred over the past 24 hours. Russia delivered 2 missile attacks and 29 air strikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements 14 times with multiple launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes to the operational situation.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russian army delivered air strikes on the areas in and around the settlements of Ambarne and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, particularly Karpovychi and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Novomykolaivka, Myropilske, and Turia in Sumy Oblast, and Huriv Kozachok, Budarky, and Starytsia in Kharkiv Oblast.

The operational situation in Ukraine's east and south remains challenging.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out air strikes on the areas in and around the settlements of Synkivka and Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces deployed artillery and mortars to attack the settlements of Kyslivka and Kucherivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlement of Berestove. Russian aircraft targeted the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery and mortar bombardments hit over 20 settlements, particularly Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian troops are effectively holding back the Russian forces in and around the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka. Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian air strikes. Russian artillery and mortars targeted over 20 settlements, namely Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, over 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks in areas in and around the settlement of Marinka over the past 24 hours. The Russian forces delivered an air strike near the settlement of Krasnohorivka. Russian artillery and mortars targeted nearly 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians carried out airstrikes in and around the settlements of Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russian army delivered an airstrike near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Russian artillery and mortars bombarded over 20 settlements, including Olhivske, Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky, Robotyne, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the settlements of Poniativka, Sadove in Kherson Oblast and Dniprovske in Mykolaiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Over the course of 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered 8 attacks on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 5 Russian artillery systems and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!