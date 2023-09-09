All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Telegram channels spread fake videos about new prisoner swap

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 21:59
Russian Telegram channels spread fake videos about new prisoner swap
screenshot from video by Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War  has stated that Russian Telegram channels spread fake videos of an allegedly new prisoner swap.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "Be attentive – fake information! These days, Russian Telegram channels are publishing fake videos showing the alleged prisoner swap between the Ukrainian and Russian sides in the 94 to 95 format.

Advertisement:

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War wants to draw attention to the falsity of such information, spread by Russian propagandists before elections aiming to raise the pro-Kremlin forces rating."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters said that the video, which is actively spreading via social media, is actually from a previous prisoner swap, and that Ukraine officially reports on each such occasion.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: