Russian Telegram channels spread fake videos about new prisoner swap

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 9 September 2023, 21:59
screenshot from video by Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War  has stated that Russian Telegram channels spread fake videos of an allegedly new prisoner swap.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "Be attentive – fake information! These days, Russian Telegram channels are publishing fake videos showing the alleged prisoner swap between the Ukrainian and Russian sides in the 94 to 95 format.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War wants to draw attention to the falsity of such information, spread by Russian propagandists before elections aiming to raise the pro-Kremlin forces rating."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters said that the video, which is actively spreading via social media, is actually from a previous prisoner swap, and that Ukraine officially reports on each such occasion.

