President Zelenskyy arrives in Romania

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Romania on the morning of 10 October.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I arrived in Bucharest, Romania, for talks with [President] Klaus Johannis and to strengthen our good-neighborly relations," Zelenskyy said.

Details: According to the head of state, during his visit they will discuss further security cooperation, the development of aviation and other coalitions, strengthening the air defence of Ukraine, the security architecture in the Black Sea and relations with partners.

"Ukraine is grateful for Romania’s support, which strengthens our state, as well as its constructive solidarity, which enables our nations to be security donors for the world, notably in food security.

We have already built and can expand cooperation that sustains stability for many other nations," Zelenskyy added.

He called Romania a friend "who came to our help on our darkest day and whose support gets stronger with time".

Luminița Odobescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, posted a photo of her meeting Zelenskyy at the airport.

Background: Zelenskyy's visit to Romania is the first since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu previously said he would travel to Kyiv to conclude negotiations on further exports of Ukrainian grain to Romania.

