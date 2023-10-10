All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Police investigate more than 50 cases of sexual violence by Russians against Ukrainians

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 12:19

The National Police of Ukraine is investigating 54 cases of sexual violence against Ukrainians by the Russian military. 19 Russian military personnel were served with a notice of suspicion as of 10 October. 

Source: Ivan Vyhivskyi, Head of the National Police, in an interview with Interfax Ukraine

Details: Vyhivskyi says that the procedure for putting the suspects on the international wanted list is ongoing.

Advertisement:

Some Russian military personnel were informed of the suspicion in absentia – in September, the police handed over the suspicion to a Russian Guardsman who, with accomplices, committed violent acts against more than 200 Ukrainians from March to October 2022 during the occupation of Kherson.

 
Photo: ondacaracola photography/GettyImages

Quote: "They [Ukrainians] were beaten, tortured and limited in food and water. At least 24 people were subjected to sexual torture in the form of electric shocks to the genitals," the head of the National Police said.

He added that facts of sexual violence against women and children were established after the liberation of Kyiv Oblast. The youngest injured child is four years old, Vyhivskyi said.

Background:

  • The National Police of Ukraine reported that the most cases of sexual violence were recorded in Kyiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv oblasts.
  • The prosecutor's office recorded 154 cases of sexual violence by the Russians.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: