All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on agreement with Romania to speed up training on F-16s

European PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 16:08

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, stated during his visit to Romania that he has reached an agreement with the country on the acceleration of Ukrainian pilots’ training on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest, as reported by European Pravda

"We have made an incredibly important decision about the training of F-16 pilots in Romania. The creation of a training centre is underway. Mr President [Iohannis] and I have also discussed ways of accelerating such training and agreed that Ukrainian pilots will be included in the first wave of training," Zelenskyy stated.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy added that he briefed Iohannis about the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s defence needs.

"There will be good news concerning artillery and air defence. I am very thankful for this," Zelenskyy said.

In August, Romania stated that it was waiting for the necessary documents to allow the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets to begin. The Romanian Prime Minister later said that all logistics for the training had been prepared.

Earlier the media reported that an airbase in Romania had been chosen for training Ukrainians, and the training was supposed to start in August.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: