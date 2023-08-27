Romania names last obstacle for training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

Romania is waiting to receive necessary documents within the next few days that will allow it to start the training of the Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Source: Marcel Ciolacu, Prime Minister of Romania, in an interview for Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I expect to sign the protocols [for the pilots] in the next few days, which is the last remaining hurdle."

Details: Ciolacu added that the logistics is ready.

Background: Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway have announced their decision to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Reportedly, Ukrainian pilots have started the training on F-16s in Denmark. Greece and Portugal will also join the fighter jet coalition.

