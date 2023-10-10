All Sections
Zelenskyy jokes about supposedly cancelled speech to Romanian parliament

European PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 19:24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the news that his speech in the Romanian parliament was supposedly cancelled, saying that he had not planned to give one in the first place. 

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing after a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, cited by European Pravda

Details: The question about Zelenskyy's cancelled speech was initially addressed to Iohannis, but Zelenskyy then intervened and added his own answer.

"You know, I feel no lack of speeches in any country – with all due respect," Zelenskyy joked. The audience responded with laughter and applause.

"Of course I’ve come to visit the people of Romania, to express our gratitude and to talk strategically with President Iohannis," Zelenskyy continued. "There's also a meeting with the Prime Minister, the speakers and some MPs on the agenda. But I have not prepared a speech. Some people might not like that, but I was not ready," Zelenskyy said, adding that he would be "delighted" to make one next time.

Background: The Romanian service of Radio Liberty reported that the parliament had published a communiqué cancelling a joint meeting of the Chamber of MPs and the Senate due to the speech by the President of Ukraine, and that the speech was probably cancelled because of "MPs with pro-Russian sympathies".

Advertisement: