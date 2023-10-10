Zelenskyy won't speak in Romanian parliament because of Russian supporters among MPs

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cancelled his speech in the Romanian parliament, where he is visiting on 10 October. Romanian media suggested that the speech was cancelled because of "MPs with pro-Russian sympathies" in the Romanian parliament.

Details: As it is known, Zelenskyy arrived on his first official visit to Romania since the beginning of the full-scale war and has already met with President Klaus Iohannis on 10 October.

A meeting with the president of the Senate and the interim speaker of the Chamber of Deputies is scheduled for around 16:00.

At 17:00, Zelenskyy was scheduled to deliver a speech in parliament, but the press service of the Chamber of Deputies reported that "the joint meeting of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate has been cancelled due to the request of the President of Ukraine", without providing any explanation.

Journalists speculated that this decision could have been made because of possible attempts to disrupt the speech by MPs with "pro-Russian sympathies".

In the evening, Zelenskyy is due to meet with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.

Ciolacu had previously said that he would travel to Kyiv to conclude negotiations on further exports of Ukrainian grain to Romania.

