Biden pledges additional aid to Israel, warns third parties against meddling

European PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 22:41

On Tuesday 10 October, US President Joe Biden delivered a statement at the White House, where he reaffirmed Washington's support for Israel and also warned third parties against interfering in the conflict.

Source: a correspondent of European Pravda

Details: Biden stressed that Israel, "like every nation in the world" has the right to respond to the "vicious attacks" by the terrorist group Hamas, but insisted that they should be carried out in accordance with the rule of law.

He added that the United States is sending Israel additional military assistance, including ammunition and interceptors for the Iron Dome system.

Quote: "My administration has consulted closely with Congress throughout the crisis. When Congress returns, we will ask them to take urgent action to fund the national security needs of our critical partners."

According to Biden, the US administration will also share intelligence with Israeli partners and send experts for consultations, including that regarding the release of US citizens held hostage by Hamas.

"The Department of Defence has moved USS Gerald Ford carrier strike group from the Eastern Mediterranean and bolstered our fighter aircraft presence. We stand ready to move in additional assets if needed," the US president emphasised.

"Let me say again to any country, any organisation, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation. I have one word: ‘Don’t, don’t’," he concluded.

On 8 October, US President Joe Biden ordered additional support for Israel, which had earlier suffered a large-scale attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

