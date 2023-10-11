All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon's head names 5 reasons why Ukraine's defence is important

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 13:41

Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defence, during his speech at the Ramstein-format meeting on 11 October in Brussels, has named 5 reasons why Ukraine's struggle against the Russian invasion matters.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Everyone here understands the stakes ... and why Ukraine's defence struggle matters. Ukraine matters because Putin's war of choice is a great and acute threat to European security," Austin said.

Advertisement:

Secondly, Ukraine is important because the Russian aggression clearly challenges the US allies, he added.

Thirdly, Ukraine matters because Russian atrocities against civilians offend our shared values and threaten the rule of law, the official noted.

Fourth, he said, Ukraine matters because Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain are deliberately causing hunger and suffering for innocent people worldwide.

Fifth, Austin stressed, Ukraine matters because if major powers can invade their peaceful and democratic neighbours with impunity, it will destroy the rules-based order that has made the world so much safer since the end of World War II.

"This is what brought us together again. And, as I have said before, I continue to firmly believe that our support for the forces of freedom in Ukraine will be strong in any season or any storm," the United States Secretary of Defence said.

In his speech, Austin also announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth US$200 million.

It has already been reported that this aid package will be financed from funds the Pentagon saved due to an accounting error.

Read more: Crisis That Must Be Averted: How Europe Is Preparing for Possible Cut in US Military Aid

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
All News
Advertisement: