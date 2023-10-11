All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary allows import of Ukrainian sugar

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 14:03
Hungary allows import of Ukrainian sugar
Stock PHOTO: AGROPORTAL.UA

The Hungarian government has lifted the ban on the import of Ukrainian cane and beet sugar, which was introduced after 15 September 2023.

Source: European Pravda, citing a decree of the Hungarian government

Details: From now on, Ukrainian sugar can be freely imported to Hungary, as it has been removed from the list of products subject to the import ban.

Advertisement:

Earlier, Hungary decided to introduce its own, unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain and some other products after 15 September despite the compromise found by the European Commission on the abolition of restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Hungary decided to close its borders to 24 types of Ukrainian products, including meat of cattle, pigs, sheep and goats as well as chicken meat; wheat, rye, barley, corn (and products made of them), vegetables, sugar and wine.

Herewith, the ban did not concern the cargos that leave the territory of the country within 15 days and are considered as such that entered the territory of Hungary for transit.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Read more: Compromise not in Kyiv's interest: What's behind European Commission's decision on Ukrainian grain

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: