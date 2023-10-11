All Sections
Hungary allows import of Ukrainian sugar

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 14:03
Hungary allows import of Ukrainian sugar
Stock PHOTO: AGROPORTAL.UA

The Hungarian government has lifted the ban on the import of Ukrainian cane and beet sugar, which was introduced after 15 September 2023.

Source: European Pravda, citing a decree of the Hungarian government

Details: From now on, Ukrainian sugar can be freely imported to Hungary, as it has been removed from the list of products subject to the import ban.

Earlier, Hungary decided to introduce its own, unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain and some other products after 15 September despite the compromise found by the European Commission on the abolition of restrictions on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Hungary decided to close its borders to 24 types of Ukrainian products, including meat of cattle, pigs, sheep and goats as well as chicken meat; wheat, rye, barley, corn (and products made of them), vegetables, sugar and wine.

Herewith, the ban did not concern the cargos that leave the territory of the country within 15 days and are considered as such that entered the territory of Hungary for transit.

Read more: Compromise not in Kyiv's interest: What's behind European Commission's decision on Ukrainian grain

