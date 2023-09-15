All Sections
Hungary to ban import of grain from Ukraine despite EU Commission's decision

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 15 September 2023, 21:16

Despite the compromise reached by the European Commission concerning the lifting of restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products after 15 September in exchange for limitations by Kyiv, Hungary decided to implement its own unilateral ban.

Source: István Nagy, Minister of Agriculture of Hungary, on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Nagy stated that Hungary will close its borders for 24 Ukrainian products on the state level.

"We will protect the interests of Hungarian farmers," Nagy emphasised.

According to the government decree, Hungary will ban the import of meat of cattle, pigs, sheep and goats as well as chicken meat; wheat, rye, barley, corn (and products made of them), vegetables, sugar and wine.

Herewith the ban does not concern the cargos that leave the territory of the country within 15 days and are considered as such that entered the territory of Hungary for transit.

Earlier, Poland announced the grain ban for Ukraine, disputing the compromise reached by the European Commission.

Earlier, the European Commission announced that it will not extend the restrictions on import of agricultural products from Ukraine after 15 September, but Kyiv agreed to take measures to limit the import.

As it is known, the European Commission implemented a temporary restriction on import of Ukrainian agricultural products to five EU member states – Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. These countries stated that the Ukrainian grain affects their markets and harms the farmers.

In June, the EU executive body decided to extend the restriction until 15 September, promising it will be its last decision of this kind.

Meanwhile the Polish government adopted the resolution in which it declared its intent to continue the ban on the national level if it is not extended on the EU level. Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, announced that Ukraine would request for arbitration of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in that case.

Read more on this topic: September 15 Crisis: New Test for Ukraine-Poland Relations

