Volunteer paramedic from Denmark killed in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 14:12
Volunteer paramedic from Denmark killed in Ukraine
photo: Pastorate of the UGCC in Denmark on Facebook

Oskar Alexander Koksvik Johansson, the Danish volunteer paramedic, has been killed in combat in Ukraine.

Source: Pastorate of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) in Denmark on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

The statement said that Johansson died on the front line while saving the lives of others during the Russian attack. No other details were provided.

Quote: "Oskar began to help Ukrainians without hesitation actively since the beginning of the large-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. He did what he considered necessary: from transporting an ambulance and other medical equipment to saving lives in the most dangerous areas of the front," the message says.

Background:

  • Earlier, Tanel Kriggul, Estonian serviceman and scout battalion captain, who joined the Ukrainian forces after the full-scale invasion of Russia, was killed in a Russian drone attack near the city of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
  • A Spanish and a Canadian volunteer were killed in Ukraine by a Russian bombardment in the frontline area of Donetsk Oblast at the beginning of September.

