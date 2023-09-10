All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two foreign volunteers killed in Ukraine by Russian attack

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 16:15
Two foreign volunteers killed in Ukraine by Russian attack
Emma Igual. Photo: Road2Relief

A Spanish and a Canadian volunteer have been killed in Ukraine by a Russian bombardment.

Source: Reuters, citing Spanish and Ukrainian authorities, as reported by European Pravda

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Road to Relief (@road2relief_ua)

Advertisement:

Details: During the G20 summit, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares reported the death of a humanitarian worker from Spain without revealing her name.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm a missile hit a vehicle in which this Spanish worker was travelling who was working for a humanitarian NGO in Ukraine. We have verbal confirmation of her death," Albares said.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

A Canadian humanitarian worker was killed in a Russian attack on 9 September in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine's east. Road2Relief organisation reports that Anthony "Tonko" Ihnat is the volunteer in question.

On the morning of 9 September, four members of the Road2Relief team reportedly came under Russian fire on their way to the city of Bakhmut. The attack left German medical volunteer Ruben Mawick and Swedish volunteer Johan Mathias Thyr with severe shrapnel injuries and burns.

The organisation said the fourth victim was Spanish volunteer and Road2Relief director Emma Igual, whose condition is unknown.

Background: Earlier, the UK Foreign Office confirmed the death of Samuel Newey, 22, in action in Ukraine's east, where he fought on the side of the Ukrainian military.

The last public report of a UK citizen being killed in action in Ukraine was in February this year.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games

Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak

Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine

photoImages of Russian Samum ship being towed are published on Internet

photoGeorgiy Gongadze and murdered Ukrainian journalists commemorated in Kyiv

Ukrainians protest against wartime procurement scandal in front of Kyiv City State Administration

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:49
Lavrov to come to UN Security Council meeting that might be attended by Zelenskyy
23:22
Russia already spent over US$167 billion on war against Ukraine – Forbes
22:53
Power outage schedules prepared, but currently no restrictions planned – Ukraine's Energy Ministry
22:03
Best result in history: Ukraine wins 34 medals at Invictus Games
21:54
Romanian farmers ask government to ban agricultural imports from Ukraine
21:28
Cluster of Russian military equipment hit in Tokmak
20:39
Head of Sputnik expelled from Moldova turns out to be Russian officer and native of Ukraine
20:22
Lithuania urges EU to find more money for Ukraine during EU budget review
19:58
US top general doubts that North Korean missiles will greatly help Russia in war against Ukraine
19:51
Defenсe forces repel more than 10 attacks near Klishchiivka and same number near Marinka – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: