Ukraine receives US$1.15 billion grant from United States for social payments and salaries

The state budget of Ukraine has received a grant from the United States for the sum of US$1.15 billion through the Trust Fund of many donors of the World Bank.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance

Details: The funds are part of the fifth additional funding within the framework of the World Bank project Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine).

Quote: "The project aims to partially compensate for State Budget expenditures, including social and humanitarian expenditures which are not related to the security and defence sector. In 2023, Ukraine received US$10.9 billion of direct budget support from the United States in the form of grants.

The grant funding is used to reimburse State Budget expenditures, including payments under certain state social assistance programmes (IDPs, persons with disabilities, low-income families, housing and utility subsidies), payments to the State Emergency Service and salaries to employees of state agencies and educational institutions," the report states.

According to Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the state budget of Ukraine has already received US$22.9 billion of support from the United States.

Background:

On 21 September, the state budget received US$1.25 billion in grant funds from the USA through the World Bank’s Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

