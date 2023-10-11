All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine receives US$1.15 billion grant from United States for social payments and salaries

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 18:19
Ukraine receives US$1.15 billion grant from United States for social payments and salaries
photo: Getty Images

The state budget of Ukraine has received a grant from the United States for the sum of US$1.15 billion through the Trust Fund of many donors of the World Bank.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance 

Details: The funds are part of the fifth additional funding within the framework of the World Bank project Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine).

Advertisement:

Quote: "The project aims to partially compensate for State Budget expenditures, including social and humanitarian expenditures which are not related to the security and defence sector. In 2023, Ukraine received US$10.9 billion of direct budget support from the United States in the form of grants.

The grant funding is used to reimburse State Budget expenditures, including payments under certain state social assistance programmes (IDPs, persons with disabilities, low-income families, housing and utility subsidies), payments to the State Emergency Service and salaries to employees of state agencies and educational institutions," the report states.

According to Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the state budget of Ukraine has already received US$22.9 billion of support from the United States.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: