Ukraine receives US$1.25 billion grant from US

The state budget received US$1.25 billion of grant funds from the USA on 21 September through the World Bank’s Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

The funds raised will be used to reimburse state budget expenditure, namely:

provision of pension payments;

payments to employees of the State Emergency Service;

salaries of medical workers who provide services under the medical guarantee programme, civil servants and teaching staff.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the funds are part of the fifth additional financing within the framework of the World Bank’s Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project.

The project aims to partially compensate for state budget expenditure, in particular social and humanitarian expenditure not related to the security and defence sector.

Ukraine has received US$9.7 billion in direct budget support from the United States through grants in 2023.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the US has supported the Ukrainian budget with US$21.7 billion of financial aid.

"Financial assistance from the United States is provided on a non-refundable basis, which allows not to increase the debt burden on the state budget. I am grateful to the U.S. Government for its solidarity and large-scale support," Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

Background:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering providing about EUR 220 million to reconstruct Ukraine's infrastructure.

