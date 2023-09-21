All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine receives US$1.25 billion grant from US

"Economichna Pravda"Thursday, 21 September 2023, 12:06

The state budget received US$1.25 billion of grant funds from the USA on 21 September through the World Bank’s Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

The funds raised will be used to reimburse state budget expenditure, namely:

Advertisement:
  • provision of pension payments;
  • payments to employees of the State Emergency Service;
  • salaries of medical workers who provide services under the medical guarantee programme, civil servants and teaching staff.

The Ministry of Finance explained that the funds are part of the fifth additional financing within the framework of the World Bank’s Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project.

The project aims to partially compensate for state budget expenditure, in particular social and humanitarian expenditure not related to the security and defence sector.

Ukraine has received US$9.7 billion in direct budget support from the United States through grants in 2023.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the US has supported the Ukrainian budget with US$21.7 billion of financial aid.

"Financial assistance from the United States is provided on a non-refundable basis, which allows not to increase the debt burden on the state budget. I am grateful to the U.S. Government for its solidarity and large-scale support," Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

Background:

  • The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering providing about EUR 220 million to reconstruct Ukraine's infrastructure.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement: