Stoltenberg reveals what was discussed at Ukraine-NATO Council

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that issues of long-term interoperability, the fight against corruption, and preparation for the second winter in war conditions were discussed at the level of defence ministers at the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Source: Stoltenberg at a briefing after the Council, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Today in the NATO-Ukraine Council, we discussed Ukraine’s priorities on its path to NATO membership. Including long-term interoperability and defence procurement," Stoltenberg said.

Advertisement:

Stoltenberg said that a modernised defence and security sector will help Ukraine win and ensure peace and stability.

NATO Secretary General also said that the allies appreciated Ukraine's efforts in continuing the fight against corruption, even amid Russia's brutal war.

"We also made clear that NATO will step up support to help Ukraine weather another difficult winter. This includes providing more cold weather clothing, demining capabilities, fuel, and medical equipment. This will help the brave Ukrainian forces to fight through the cold. And continue to press forward," he said.

Background:

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, after the 16th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence, announced the creation of several capability coalitions for Kyiv, including training for the Ukrainian Air Force.

