US to lead coalition to train Ukraine's Air Force – Pentagon chief

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 19:05

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has announced the creation of several capability coalitions for Ukraine, including training for the Ukrainian Air Force.

Source: Austin at a briefing in Brussels; European Pravda

Details: The Pentagon chief recalled that Ukraine's allies have already formed several coalitions to support its defence capabilities: Estonia and Luxembourg, a coalition aimed at supporting Ukraine's IT infrastructure, and Lithuania, a coalition for demining.

Quote: "And I'm proud to announce that the United States will step up again to help lead the coalition of countries working with Ukraine to develop its Air Force.

... By leading this capability coalition, the United States will coordinate closely with Ukraine and other partners but the focus on developing Ukraine’s F-16 fighter aircraft capability."

More details: The US defence secretary said that along with the US, the coalition will be led by Denmark and the Netherlands, which play a leading role in training Ukrainians on the F-16.

Austin also announced that the United States will join several other coalitions that will be formed in the coming weeks, including "those focused on Ukraine's air defence armour and artillery".

Background: 

