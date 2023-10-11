All Sections
NATO believes Russia lacks ammunition for a major offensive operation this year

European PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 20:24

NATO does not think that the Russian Federation will be capable of a significant offensive operation by the end of the year due to the fact that its defence industry is still not able to meet wartime requirements.

Source: European Pravda, citing a senior NATO official on the sidelines of a meeting of defence ministers of the Alliance countries in Brussels

Quote: "We know that Russia does not have enough ammunition to succeed on the offensive, and it is unlikely to be able to conduct a major offensive this year," he said.

Details: The official added that despite the uplift in its defence industry, the Russian Federation is still unable to meet wartime requirements and to support even a modest offensive operation. It will have to provide significant supplies of ammunition from other countries in addition to those it receives from Iran.

Quote: "And then Putin will also have to order mandatory mobilisation," he added.

"Despite this, he is likely to remain confident that Russia can inflict a military defeat on Ukraine, at least in the east, although it seems that his generals do not always adequately inform him about the real situation on the ground," the official said.

Details: He also said that Russia lacks the manoeuvrable units necessary for successful large-scale offensive operations. "Instead, under political pressure, they give orders to inexperienced units to achieve unrealistic goals," the NATO official said.

However, he noted that it is very dangerous to underestimate Russia: "Last year they conscripted 300,000 military personnel and they demonstrated their readiness to suffer many, many losses."

On the other hand, NATO expects that the Ukrainian offensive will continue, but tactics may change.

"Ukrainians know their territory very well and know what the consequences of winter will be. And so I expect that they will continue their offensive," he concluded.

Background: 

