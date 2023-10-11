All Sections
Allies assure Zelenskyy that Ukraine will not be left alone amidst situation in Israel

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 15:28

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received assurances from allies during the Ramstein-format meeting on 11 October that support for Ukraine will continue despite the difficult situation in Israel.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy at a briefing with Prime Minister of Belgium in Brussels

Details: "Me and Minister [of US Defence – ed.] Austin discussed what Ukraine needs, and with all the Ramstein-format meetings, with all the partners, commanders... We raised questions about the very tense situation in Israel and how it can affect us. Of course, the partners assured me that Ukraine will still receive aid, no one will abandon Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

He added that "we trust in our partners."

"But I can say without a doubt: the more challenges there are, the more you need to unfocus your attention, and this is absolutely clear," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Background: 

  • The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary armaments without interruption. Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defence, stated this at a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels on 11 October, as reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.
  • Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence, at the opening of the 16th meeting of the Contact Group on defence of Ukraine, announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine, which is worth US$200 million.
  • Kajsa Ollongren, the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, stated that the war in Ukraine remains at the centre of attention of the West, and Ukraine can count on its support despite the difficult security situation in the Middle East.

