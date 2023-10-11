Russia actively cooperates with Belarusian industry to ramp up ammunition production – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The Russian Federation is using Belarus to increase the production of ammunition.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Russia is trying to reinvigorate production and reach pre-war levels (or even surpass them).

Russia’s production plan aims for 2.1 million shells in 2024. But the Russian Federation would not be able to achieve this number without the help of other countries, where they can borrow components (gunpowder, among others).

In order to reinvigorate and ramp up production, Russia is actively cooperating with the Belarusian industry."

Details: According to Skibitskyi, from the beginning of summer 2023, Russia has been using ammunition that was mainly stored in their warehouses (those were manufactured more than 30 years ago, and, according to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, only half of that ammunition was in workable condition).

The military official notes that since the start of October, Russia has been using almost 15,000 rounds of ammunition a day on the battlefield.

Background:

In September, the New York Times reported that Russia managed to overcome sanctions and export controls imposed by the West and now produces more ammunition than the United States and Europe.

According to Forbes, in a year and a half since the start of its full-scale invasion, Russia spent about US$167.3 billion on the war against Ukraine.

