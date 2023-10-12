White House says transfer of ATACMS to Ukraine not ruled out

The administration of the President of the United States has said that the supply of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine has not been ruled out.

Source: John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the US National Security Council, said this in an interview with Voice of America, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering the question whether now is not the best time to provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles, he said that Washington is continuing to review the additional capabilities that Kyiv needs.

Advertisement:

Kirby said that the supply of ATACMS was not off the table, although he was not in a position to announce anything on the subject of ATACMS at this stage. He was prepared to say that the capabilities the US provides to Ukraine are changing as the war changes, and that this situation will continue.

Earlier, Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor, said that President Joe Biden and the Pentagon had long been opposed to providing Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles, which Kyiv had requested to strike Russian targets in the deep rear.

According to NBC News, Biden told Zelenskyy at a meeting at the White House that Washington would transfer a small number of ATACMS missiles to help in the war against Russia.

According to the New Yorker, Biden made this decision even before Zelenskyy's visit, although this has not yet been confirmed publicly.

The US Department of Defense recently confirmed that they were ready to send Ukraine long-range ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster munitions as soon as President Joe Biden approves their supply.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!