Ukrainian defenders hit Russian artillery near Bakhmut

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 16 October 2023, 12:38
AHILLES drones destroy Russian self-propelled artillery systems, screenshot from the video of the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade

A company of unmanned attack systems of the Ivan Sirko 92nd Assault Brigade destroyed two self-propelled artillery units of the Russian army and hit four dugouts with Russian invaders in Bakhmut.

Source: the Achilles, a company of strike aircraft of the Ivan Sirko 92nd Assault Brigade, on Facebook;  Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from the Achilles: "Bakhmut: the Achilles hits enemy equipment worth more than US$1.8 million."

Details: The Achilles used FPV drones to hit two units of Russian equipment: 2S1 Gvozdika and 2S9 Nona self-propelled guns.

A 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system has a 122 mm gun and a crew of 5 people. One unit costs US$1.5 million. 

A 2S9 Nona is armed with a 120 mm gun; its firing range is up to 13 km. One unit costs US$300,000. 

In addition, FPV kamikaze drones accurately hit four dugouts with Russian personnel inside.

By the estimates of the Achilles company, the total cost of the destroyed Russian equipment is US$1.8 million. 

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ground forces commander, also distributed the video of the destruction of Gvozdika and Nona.

Advertisement: