Gazprom asks St Petersburg court to ban Poland from suing in Stockholm

Gazprom Export Company, a subsidiary of Gazprom, has asked a court in St Petersburg to ban the Polish company Europol Gaz from suing in the Stockholm Arbitration Court.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax.

Details: The Arbitration Court of St Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast has accepted the application of Gazprom Export for consideration.

The statement refers to a claim for approximately $1.5 billion filed in Stockholm by Europol Gaz over the suspension of Russian gas supplies in the spring of 2022.

Gazprom stopped supplying gas to Poland after Russia unilaterally decided to change the contract and force European countries to pay in roubles.

Poland, for its part, said it would consider the suspension of supplies a breach of contract and that it had the right to seek damages.

Background:

On 26 April 2022, Russia's Gazprom notified Poland's largest gas company, PGNiG, of a complete shutdown of gas supplies from the morning of 27 April, violating the Yamal contract (contract for the supply of gas from Russia to Poland, signed in 1996), which was in force until the end of 2022.

At the end of March, Russia's gas pumping through Yamal-Europe dropped to zero.

The Polish section of the Yamal-Europe pipeline stretches for 683 km and has five compressor stations, owned by Europol Gaz and operated by Gaz System, a separate operator of the Polish GTS.

