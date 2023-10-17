Russians attack downtown Kherson

Russian forces struck the centre of Kherson on the afternoon of 17 October.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian forces struck the centre of Kherson several times from the temporarily occupied left bank [of Kherson Oblast]! No information on destruction or casualties has been reported."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko added that the attack was going on and urged people to stay in safe places.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!