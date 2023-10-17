Russians attack downtown Kherson
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 15:13
Russian forces struck the centre of Kherson on the afternoon of 17 October.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russian forces struck the centre of Kherson several times from the temporarily occupied left bank [of Kherson Oblast]! No information on destruction or casualties has been reported."
Details: Mrochko added that the attack was going on and urged people to stay in safe places.
