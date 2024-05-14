Russian forces target apartment buildings in central Kharkiv: 3 children among casualties

On the afternoon of 14 May, Russian forces struck a residential building in the central part of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote Syniehubov: "The enemy struck multiple targets, including a residential building in Kharkov's central district.

Advertisement:

The threat of additional attacks persists!"

Quote Terekhov: "There is information on a hit on an apartment building in the city centre."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force warned the public about the launches of Russian guided bombs on Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated: Terekhov later said that the ninth floor of a high-rise apartment building was hit; a fire did not break out. He also said representatives of relevant services were going door-to-door in search of people who might have sustained injuries in the attack.

Russian forces also struck an area where multiple garages were located, around 10 of which caught fire. A high-rise apartment building was also damaged.

Relevant services and volunteers are working at the site of the attacks, Terekhov said.

Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, said that several high-rise apartment buildings were damaged in a Russian attack on Kharkiv on 14 May. Sixteen civilians sustained injuries, including three children.

Emergency response services have been deployed to the sites of Russian strikes.

Klymenko stressed how important it is to comply with official instructions on how to act in the event of an air raid.

Support UP or become our patron!