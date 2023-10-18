All Sections
Pentagon on further ATACMS supplies to Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 09:08

The Pentagon has answered the question of whether the US plans to make additional supplies of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in the future.

Source: Sabrina Singh, US Department of Defense Deputy Spokesperson, during a press briefing, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Singh noted that she would not announce what will be included into future aid packages to Ukraine in advance.

Quote: "We're regularly consulting with the Ukrainians on what they need. But I'm just not going to preview anything that might be included in future packages."

Background:

  • During his evening address on Tuesday, 17 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that Ukrainian forces had used US ATACMS long-range missiles.
  • On Tuesday, 17 October, the White House officially confirmed that Ukraine had recently received long-range ATACMS missiles capable of striking at a range of 165 kilometres.
  • Politico said the White House made the final decision to provide ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine in late August. And Joe Biden informed Volodymyr Zelenskyy about this on 21 September, during a meeting in the White House.
  • At the same time, the United States announced a package of military assistance to Ukraine in which long-range missiles appeared as cluster munitions.

