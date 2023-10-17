All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


White House officially confirms providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 17 October 2023, 22:14
White House officially confirms providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles
ATACMS missile launch. Photo: Wikipedia

On Tuesday 17 October, the White House officially confirmed that Ukraine recently received long-range ATACMS missiles in a modification that has a range of 165 kilometres.

Source: comment by Adrienne Watson, representative of the US National Security Council, cited by European Pravda

Details: It is noted that the United States recently gave Ukraine a type of ATACMS that boasts an effective range of 165 kilometres.

Advertisement:

Quote: Watson stated that the US believes this will provide a significant strengthening of Ukraine's capabilities on the battlefield without putting their own combat readiness at risk.

She did not specify exactly how many missiles were provided or when the United States sent them to Ukraine. Nor did the official comment on their use at airfields in Luhansk and Berdiansk, both of which are temporarily occupied by Russia.

During his evening address on Tuesday 17 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also confirmed that Ukrainian forces had used American ATACMS long-range missiles.

Ukraine has been asking the United States for long-range weapons for months in order to hit Russian forces in the rear, but Washington has refused because of fears of escalation by the Russian Federation and a shortage of these missiles for the American military.

Britain and France, however, provided Kyiv with their own long-range Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles in the summer, which Ukrainian forces have used effectively in the temporarily occupied territories, in particular Crimea.

According to Politico, the White House made the final decision to provide ATACMS long-range missiles to Ukraine in late August, and sent them as part of a military aid package announced on 21 September.

At the same time, the United States announced a package of military assistance to Ukraine in which long-range missiles appeared as cluster munitions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
All News
Advertisement: