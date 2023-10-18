All Sections
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 23:41

The integral strategy for information management in humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territories will be based on a data-oriented approach. Artificial intelligence will be utilised to process data.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Details: A demo version of the unique project was presented at the first International Donors Conference on humanitarian demining in Ukraine, which took place in Zagreb on 11-12 October 2023.

The plan will be implemented by the American technology company Palantir, which specialises in big data analytics.

Quote: "Thanks to artificial intelligence, we will analyse big data in order to make quality decisions, prioritise and accurately understand the needs and what resources need to be attracted in order to quickly demine Ukrainian lands," said Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

In particular, the system will be able to analyse data on potentially mined territories, combine them with data from additional sources, for example, on the objects of social or critical infrastructure and form options for more priority demining routes.

The economy minister added that the introduction of this system will allow for:

  • prompt analysis of decisions and actions in the field of humanitarian demining;
  • adjustment of those decisions and actions;
  • creation of different approaches to clearing Ukrainian lands of mines;
  • acceleration of these processes.

"The presence of an analytical dashboard and an interactive assistant that generates data for managerial decision-making in real time will help all structures related to demining to work in this area more effectively," the ministry concluded.

Background: 

  • Since the beginning of 2023, more than 225,000 hectares of land chosen for the priority return to agricultural use have been inspected.
  • Ukraine allocated about €500 million for mine clearance, which will be spent on inspecting equipment and the equipment of bomb disposal experts. 

Advertisement: