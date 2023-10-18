Mine clearance: almost half of priority agricultural land inspected in Ukraine
Since the beginning of 2023, more than 225,000 hectares of land chosen for the priority return to agricultural use have been inspected.
Source: Ministry of Economy
It is noted that more than 5,000 hectares of such land were examined over the past week.
"The vast majority of the areas inspected during the week – almost 4,200 hectares – are in Kherson Oblast. The rest are in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts.
More than 47% of agricultural land planned to be returned to agricultural use in the first place has already been inspected. Namely, more than 28% of the land in Kharkiv Oblast, 48% in Kherson Oblast and more than 79% in Mykolaiv Oblast," the report says.
At the same time, about 170,000 hectares of land were returned to agricultural use.
In general, the ministry added that the four-year plan for priority restoration of agricultural land provides for inspections and, if necessary, cleaning and demining of more than 470,000 hectares of agricultural land.
For reference: Ukraine allocated about €500 million for mine clearance, which will be spent on inspecting equipment and equipment of bomb disposal experts.
