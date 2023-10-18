All Sections
Mine clearance: almost half of priority agricultural land inspected in Ukraine

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 12:27
photo: GETTY IMAGES

Since the beginning of 2023, more than 225,000 hectares of land chosen for the priority return to agricultural use have been inspected.

Source: Ministry of Economy 

It is noted that more than 5,000 hectares of such land were examined over the past week.

"The vast majority of the areas inspected during the week – almost 4,200 hectares – are in Kherson Oblast. The rest are in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

More than 47% of agricultural land planned to be returned to agricultural use in the first place has already been inspected. Namely, more than 28% of the land in Kharkiv Oblast, 48% in Kherson Oblast and more than 79% in Mykolaiv Oblast," the report says.

At the same time, about 170,000 hectares of land were returned to agricultural use.

In general, the ministry added that the four-year plan for priority restoration of agricultural land provides for inspections and, if necessary, cleaning and demining of more than 470,000 hectares of agricultural land.

For reference: Ukraine allocated about €500 million for mine clearance, which will be spent on inspecting equipment and equipment of bomb disposal experts.

