Robert Fico, the newly appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia, has confirmed that he will not support military aid to Ukraine, as he said during the election campaign.

Source: Aktuality, citing Fico’s statement before the members of the parliamentary committee on European affairs before the leaders' summit in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Fico stated that he will not support military aid to Ukraine. "Let them negotiate peace for 10 years rather than kill each other for 10 years without any result," he said.

The prime minister also added that Russia has made "greater territorial gains than Ukraine" at this stage of the war.

Also, he stated that he would not support European sanctions against Russia without assessing their impact on EU countries.

Background:

A new government led by Robert Fico was officially approved in Slovakia on Wednesday, 25 October, following parliamentary elections.

Officials not inclined to support Kyiv have ended up in positions key for Ukraine.

