Slovak PM won't vote for any sanctions against Russia without assessing their potential effects on EU

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that he is not going to support "any sanctions" against Russia in the EU without assessing the effect of these sanctions on member states.

Source: Aktuality with reference to Fico’s speech to members of the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs before the leaders' summit in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fico said that he would not support any sanctions against Russia unless their possible consequences for individual member states were assessed.

Fico also said he was ready to support humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Background: Slovakia officially approved a new government headed by Robert Fico on 25 October following the parliamentary elections.

Officials who are not supportive of Kyiv have been appointed to key positions.

