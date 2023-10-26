Russia yet to form a "thank you package" to North Korea for ammunition – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence believes that Russia and North Korea are still forming a package that Pyongyang will receive in exchange for the ammunition supplied by the Russian Federation for its war against Ukraine.

Source: UK MoD Defence Intelligence update on Twitter on 26 October, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Despite Russia’s official rejection of recent reports, it is almost certain that North Korean munitions have now reached ammunition depots in western Russia. These depots support Russian military operations in Ukraine," the review reads.

If North Korea maintains its recent scale and pace of shipments of military supplies – more than 1,000 containers in the past few weeks – it will become one of the most important foreign arms suppliers to Russia, along with Iran and Belarus.

"It is currently unclear what Russia has agreed to provide North Korea in return. It is unlikely the full package has been finalised; it was highly likely one of the primary discussion topics during recent senior-level Russian visits to North Korea," the UK MoD reports.

The package will likely include financial compensation, other economic support, the provision of military technology and cooperation in other high-tech areas such as space, the UK analysts said.

Background:

There are fears that the potential supply of Russian technology will increase the threat associated with a growing arsenal of nuclear weapons and missiles designed to strike the United States, South Korea and Japan.

This is why special representatives from the United States, South Korea and Japan discussed the threat from North Korea in this context.

