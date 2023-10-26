Ukrainians trust EU more than NATO

65% of Ukrainians trust the European Union, while 59% trust NATO.

Source: KIIS (Kyiv International Institute of Sociology) poll commissioned by the EU Advisory Mission, European Pravda

Details: The EU is distrusted by 25% of respondents, while the level of distrust in NATO is slightly higher: 28%. A significant proportion of those who do not trust may be due to a sense of insufficient level, speed or determination of support for Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion.

At the same time, 73% of respondents receive information about the EU's efforts to help Ukraine during the war on a regular basis, at least once a week.

At the same time, there is a contradictory perception of the usefulness and sufficiency of the assistance. While 75% recognise the assistance as useful, only 34% believe it is sufficient. At the same time, 56% of respondents believe that EU assistance is insufficient.

According to the same survey, the majority of Ukrainians, 60%, are ready to postpone the accession to the EU so that Ukraine can defend its interests during negotiations with the EU.

