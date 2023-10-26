All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainians trust EU more than NATO

European PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 14:28

65% of Ukrainians trust the European Union, while 59% trust NATO.

Source: KIIS (Kyiv International Institute of Sociology) poll commissioned by the EU Advisory Mission, European Pravda

Details: The EU is distrusted by 25% of respondents, while the level of distrust in NATO is slightly higher: 28%. A significant proportion of those who do not trust may be due to a sense of insufficient level, speed or determination of support for Ukraine during the full-scale Russian invasion.

Advertisement:

At the same time, 73% of respondents receive information about the EU's efforts to help Ukraine during the war on a regular basis, at least once a week.

At the same time, there is a contradictory perception of the usefulness and sufficiency of the assistance. While 75% recognise the assistance as useful, only 34% believe it is sufficient. At the same time, 56% of respondents believe that EU assistance is insufficient.

According to the same survey, the majority of Ukrainians, 60%, are ready to postpone the accession to the EU so that Ukraine can defend its interests during negotiations with the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: