60% of Ukrainians ready to wait for EU membership for sake of Ukraine's interests

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 13:15
The majority of Ukrainians – 60% – are ready to postpone the acquisition of EU membership in time so that Ukraine can defend its interests during negotiations with the European Union.

Source: KIIS survey commissioned by the EU advisory mission; European Pravda.

At the same time, only 27% of Ukrainians prefer an accelerated pace of integration into the EU and support the approval of all laws and requirements of the European Union.

5% of respondents are against Ukraine's membership in the EU.

Respondents are quite moderate in their assessment of Ukraine's readiness to join the European Union. Thus, only 22% consider Ukraine fully ready, while 43% speak about the need for reforms. Another 25% consider Ukraine not ready at all.

 

77% of respondents say that it is important for them that Ukraine becomes a member of the EU. Of these, 51% say that this is very important for them.

At the same time, the share of those for whom it is important for Ukraine to become a member of the EU is decreasing from West to East – from 86% to 62%. Although in general, in all regions, membership in the European Union is considered important.

 

On Tuesday, 24 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the board of European commissioners who gathered in Brussels, emphasising that Ukraine has implemented all the recommendations of the European Commission and is ready to start EU accession negotiations.

Media reports that on 8 November, the European Commission is preparing to publish a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in the reforms it must implement for further movement in the EU, but this assessment may contain additional conditions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen  is likely to visit Ukraine, press reports. This visit may indicate that the assessment of Kyiv's progress in "candidate" reforms will be positive.

Subjects: EUEuropean integration
