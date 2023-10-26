All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine suspends new grain corridor due to threat from Russian side

Economichna PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 14:37

Ukraine suspended its use of the new Black Sea grain corridor due to threats from Russian aircraft on 26 October.

Source: Barva Invest consulting company with reference to Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA)

Quote: "The USPA published a notice on the evening of 25 October that the movement of vessels to and from the corridor will be suspended from 26 October 2023," Barva Invest noted.

Advertisement:

The Barva Invest reported that this de-facto suspension has been in effect for the past two days due to the decision made by the military, who referred to the "explosive threat" that arose as a result of increased Russian aircraft activity.

The ban will be in force on 26 October, early reports show.

"The current ban is applied until 26 October, but it could be extended," Barva Invest reported.

Barva Invest also mentioned the possible consequences of suspending the grain corridor.

"These unexpected restrictions mean downtime for vessels. We expect a negative reaction from business due to the lack of predictability. Market participants who are currently paying their own money for downtime, will include these risks [in their pricing] and transfer additional costs down the logistics chain during further activity in Ukraine," Barva Invest predicted.

"As a result of such activity, as always, the manufacturer will feel this at the purchase price level," the message said.

Background: In October, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports reopened to vessels for grain exports, despite Russia’s threats to target ships heading to Ukrainian ports.

On 25 October, Operational Command Pivden (South) reported that Russian tactical aircraft became more active in the area of the sea trade route over the Black Sea. In particular, the Russians dropped four explosive devices.

On 25 October, the Ukrainian Grain Association announced numerous reports from grain market participants that vessels loaded with grain for export are being unjustifiably detained in the ports of Greater Odesa, causing "colossal losses" to farmers.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: