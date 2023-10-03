All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


All three key Ukrainian Black Sea ports reopen to ships

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 3 October 2023, 17:35

All three Ukrainian Black Sea ports have reopened to vessels for grain exports, despite Russia’s threats to target ships heading to Ukrainian ports.

Source: Bloomberg

The first 10 vessels have used the corridor that Ukraine established after Russia refused to continue with the grain deal, despite Russia's threats to sink vessels heading to Ukrainian ports.

Advertisement:

It is also reported that international insurance companies have resumed the coverage of insurance risks.

"The passage of ships is a signal that Ukraine’s daring bet to set up its own trade route after the collapse of a safe-corridor agreed with Russia has paid off," the agency wrote.  

Bloomberg said that under the safe corridor agreement, all vessels heading to Ukraine are inspected in Istanbul and their loads consist exclusively of agricultural products.

According to independent Russian media outlet The Moscow Times, the operation of the corridor has largely been made possible thanks to the neutralisation of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which has been extensively bombarded by the Armed Forces of Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to extend the agreement with the UN and Türkiye on Ukrainian grain exports.

"The Fleet is basically locked in the city of Sevastopol now, and this has made the route in the northwest of the Black Sea, along the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria, safer," the outlet wrote.

Meanwhile, insurance broker Miller, technology company Clearwater Dynamics and the Ukrainian government reported that they have "joined forces to offer full insurance coverage of all military risks for vessels operating in the Black Sea".

Thanks to advanced technology from Clearwater Dynamics, all vessels using the corridor that are in Ukrainian ports are now being tracked 24/7 until they leave the high-risk zone.

The new corridor is protected with minefields. The route lies along the coast to the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria, which are NATO member states. The previous grain corridor lay directly across the sea to Istanbul, where a joint commission of UN, Turkish and Russian representatives checked vessels delivering Ukrainian grain.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: