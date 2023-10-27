Zelenskyy confirms grain corridor will function despite Russia's threats

The Black Sea grain corridor in the Black Sea will continue to operate despite all threats from Russia.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a telephone conversation with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Details: It is noted that Zelenskyy briefed Sunak on the situation in the Black Sea and Russia's actions that pose a threat to the civilian shipping industry.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy said that the grain corridor would continue to function despite all threats.

They discussed further work on the introduction of insurance for civilian vessels.

Background: Barva Invest consulting company said yesterday that the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority issued a warning on 25 October that ship traffic through the corridor would be suspended until at least 26 October 2023 due to the deteriorating security situation.

In addition, the Ukrainian Grain Association reported on 25 October that there had been numerous reports from grain market participants that ships loaded with grain for export were being unreasonably detained in the ports of Greater Odesa, causing farmers to suffer "enormous losses".

However, the Ministry for Restoration of Ukraine denied by the end of the day on 26 October that the grain corridor had been suspended.

Support UP or become our patron!