All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fico and Orbán do not completely reject support for Ukraine – Bulgarian PM

European PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 14:47

The Prime Ministers of Hungary and Slovakia had not completely rejected the possibility of providing aid to Ukraine, but they had reservations about it at the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels on 26 October.

Source: Nikolai Denkov, Bulgarian Prime Minister, after arriving at the second day of the summit in Brussels on 27 October, European Pravda reports.

Denkov was asked how the discussion of further EU support for Ukraine went in the context of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico publicly expressing their objections.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Neither of them rejected the possibility of providing aid to Ukraine – even in the long term. The question is what types of aid and how it is used, how the European Union can be sure it is used effectively. That was the discussion yesterday," Denkov said.

Background:

  • Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that at the summit of EU leaders on Thursday, other countries called on the leaders of Hungary and Slovakia, who do not want to extend military support for Ukraine, to think about the consequences of their suggestions.
  • Before leaving for the summit, Fico said that he did not want to support sanctions against Russia without assessing their impact on individual EU countries and would not support aid to Ukraine with weapons.
  • Orbán said that he did not plan to apologise for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin; on the contrary, he was "proud" of Hungary's strategy, which he considered "peace-making".

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: