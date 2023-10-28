Lukashenko invites Hungary's Orbán to Belarus; Orbán's press service says he will consider coming

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, has invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to visit Belarus.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to AP

Details: The invitation was relayed to Orbán by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who recently visited Minsk.

Lukashenko said he was ready "for a dialogue with European countries" and invited Orbán "to discuss serious matters".

Orbán’s press chief, Bertalan Havasi, said that Orbán will consider the invitation when he returns from the EU summit in Brussels.

Previously: The Guardian reported that a recent meeting between Orbán and Vladimir Putin in Beijing has added to growing discomfort among European Union officials, who think Hungary will grow increasingly isolated in the EU.

