All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko invites Hungary's Orbán to Belarus; Orbán's press service says he will consider coming

European PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 17:21

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of the Republic of Belarus, has invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to visit Belarus.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to AP

Details: The invitation was relayed to Orbán by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who recently visited Minsk.

Advertisement:

Lukashenko said he was ready "for a dialogue with European countries" and invited Orbán "to discuss serious matters".

Orbán’s press chief, Bertalan Havasi, said that Orbán will consider the invitation when he returns from the EU summit in Brussels.

Previously: The Guardian reported that a recent meeting between Orbán and Vladimir Putin in Beijing has added to growing discomfort among European Union officials, who think Hungary will grow increasingly isolated in the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: