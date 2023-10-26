All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary's Foreign Minister visits Minsk again to "maintain communication channels"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 12:37
Hungary's Foreign Minister visits Minsk again to maintain communication channels
Photo: Szijjártó on Facebook

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, arrived in Minsk on the morning of 26 October. 

Source: European Pravda, citing Szijjártó on Facebook 

Szijjártó posted a photo from the plane on his Facebook, saying: "Two degrees below zero, fog, snowdrifts, this is Minsk."

Advertisement:

He also said that "we want peace, and for this we need to maintain communication channels", posting a photo from a meeting with Sergei Aleinik, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus. 

Belarusian state-owned news agency BelTA reported that Szijjártó will participate in the high-level international Eurasian Security: Reality and Prospects in a Transforming World conference, which will be held in Minsk on 26-27 October.

Szijjártó is one of the speakers at the conference, BelTA writes. The organisers expect that more than 300 participants from more than 30 countries will arrive in the Belarusian capital. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be among them.

Background: 

  • Szijjártó visited Belarus in February this year. At the end of the visit, he said that Hungary and Belarus agreed to develop economic cooperation, and also called for "peace as soon as possible".
  • In April, Aleinik arrived in Hungary to take part in a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.
  • Belarus has been supporting Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, no European high-ranking official, except the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (in April 2022) has visited Moscow or Minsk.
  • Szijjártó became one of the few ministers who did not attend the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the European Union which took place in Kyiv on 2 October – outside the EU for the first time in history.
  • Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, raising expectations in the EU that Hungary will become increasingly isolated in the European Union.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryBelarus
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Hungary
Hungary hinders EU's allocation of €500 million for military support to Ukraine again
NATO ambassadors concerned about rapprochement between Hungary and Russia
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: