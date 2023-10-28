All Sections
Latvian president supports restrictions on Russian grain imports to EU

European PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 17:39

Latvian President Edgards Rinkēvičs has proposed that Latvia’s Agriculture Minister Armand Krause discuss the issue of restricting Russian grain imports at the EU level.

Source: Rinkēvičs during a meeting with Krause, as reported by European Pravda, citing Delfi, a news website in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Details: The Latvian president supported the proposal to discuss restricting Russian grain imports to the EU without affecting transit to third countries so as not to limit food supplies to the Global South.

Background:

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the European Union was working on a new 12th package of sanctions against Russia.
  • Media reports indicate that the Group of Seven countries will announce a mechanism for restricting imports of Russian diamonds by the end of October, following which the European Union will immediately finalise a proposal for the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

