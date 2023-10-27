EU is preparing 12th sanctions package, including Russian diamond ban

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has confirmed at a press conference in Brussels that the EU is working on its 12th sanctions package against Russia, which is expected to include a ban on diamond exports from Russia.

Quote: "We are in the process of preparing the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. Now we are in consultations with the member states. In particular, we are looking into how to cut the remaining revenues Russia draws from the export of diamonds to Europe and its partners."

Details: Von der Leyen added that the new sanctions package is being developed jointly with the G7 countries.

In addition, the EU wants to strengthen the effectiveness of existing measures against the Russian Federation, von der Leyen added.

Reports in the media say the G7 countries will announce a mechanism for limiting the import of Russian diamonds by the end of October, after which the European Union will immediately finalise the proposal for its 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

Robert Fico, the head of Slovakia’s new government, has said he will not be voting for "any sanctions" against Russia in the EU without assessing their impact on EU member states.

