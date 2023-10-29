Five more vessels arrived at Greater Odesa ports via Ukrainian corridor

Five more ships carrying a total deadweight of over 163,000 tonnes have arrived at the ports of Greater Odesa, including two that are making their second voyage to Ukraine via this corridor (the three ports of the Greater Odesa are Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi – ed.).

Source: Andrii Klymenko, Head of the Sanctions and Freedom of Navigation Monitoring Group at the Black Sea Institute for Strategic Studies

Quote: "Five vessels carrying a total deadweight of 163,260 tonnes arrived at the ports of Greater Odesa. The vessels belong to owners from Greece, Türkiye, Liberia, and Panama. Two of the five vessels are making their second voyage via the corridor," the statement said.

Details: Furthermore, Klymenko added that four vessels carrying a total deadweight of over 168,000 tonnes, owned by shipowners from Greece and Türkiye, had left Ukrainian ports.

Background: On 17 July, reports emerged that Russia unilaterally withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and afterwards, it repeatedly attacked Ukrainian port grain infrastructure.

Later, Ukraine launched temporary corridors in the Black Sea for merchant ships travelling to and from Ukrainian ports.

