Russian forces carry out unsuccessful offensive operations on several fronts – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 29 October 2023, 19:09
Russian forces carry out unsuccessful offensive operations on several fronts – General Staff report
Ukrainian forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts and made attempts to regain the positions they had previously lost on the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia fronts over the course of Sunday, 29 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 29 October

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 40 times. Russian forces carried out a missile strike and 57 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 22 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements, injuring civilians and damaging private residential houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities.

Russia also deployed five Shahed-136/131 attack drones to attack Ukraine on the night of 28-29 October. Ukraine’s air defence downed all five of the Russian drones.

The situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations, shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Around 10 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian fire, including Holyshivske, Kindrativka, Oleksandriia, Turia, Hrabovske and Riasne (Sumy Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Synkivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas near Synkivka and Novoosynove (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front, though they deployed aircraft to attack Bilohorivka and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast). They also deployed mortars and artillery to attack Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces attempted to regain positions near Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast) and conducted an airstrike near Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 civilian settlements, including Markove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations near Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling over 10 Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Novobakhmutivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkyne, Tonenke, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 12 Russian assaults. Around 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front, though they did carry out airstrikes near Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces also made four attempts to regain lost positions near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on the Zaporizhzhia front, but were unsuccessful. Russian aircraft struck areas near Novodanylivka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Around 15 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Orikhiv, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Vesele, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast) on the Kherson front. Romashkove and Kherson (Kherson Oblast) and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) also came under Russian fire.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 16 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post and six Russian artillery systems.

