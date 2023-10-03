All Sections
Russian soldiers kill civilian woman resisting robbery in Kherson Oblast

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 06:11
RUSSIAN SOLDIER. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians are looting and stealing civilian vehicles in the occupied territories of Kherson Oblast. If people try to stand up for their property, the Russian soldiers open fire on them: the other day, they killed a woman in the village of Olhyno.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC noted that panic is prevailing among the Russians due to the successful actions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Plans to flee from the temporarily occupied settlements are increasingly being discussed among the rank and file of the Russian Federation.

Therefore, a growing number of cases involving looting and car thefts have been reported, particularly in Chaplynka, Zaliznyi Port, Mali Kopani and other towns and villages.

The National Resistance Center has acquired lists of Russian soldiers engaged in plundering.

