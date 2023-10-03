All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Train hits Russian air defence system near Horlivka: three soldiers killed

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 3 October 2023, 10:14
Train hits Russian air defence system near Horlivka: three soldiers killed
STRELA-10 ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

A train has hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system near the occupied city of Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight, killing three Russian soldiers.

Source: Telegram-based news outlet Astra, citing its sources

Details: The news outlet's sources say a freight train hit a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russian Armed Forces on the Yenakiieve-Vuhlehirsk section of the railway.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that the driver was moving as a part of a military convoy but lost control, drove off a bridge, and was hit by a train.

Quote: "Abay Kultasev, a serviceman from the military unit No. 58249; Vitaliy Paginets, a serviceman from the military unit No. 21005; and Kirill Gaychenko, a serviceman from the military unit No. 21005, have been killed. Servicemen Renat and Mikhail have been injured".

More details: The locomotive has derailed, and damage has been reported to the railway track.

 
SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATE MAP

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian military regains positions near Robotyne – ISW
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring civilians, including 83-year-old woman
Family trapped under rubble of their own house due to Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: