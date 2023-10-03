All Sections
Train hits Russian air defence system near Horlivka: three soldiers killed

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 3 October 2023, 10:14
STRELA-10 ANTI-AIRCRAFT MISSILE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: KREMLIN-ALIGNED NEWS AGENCY RIA NOVOSTI

A train has hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system near the occupied city of Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight, killing three Russian soldiers.

Source: Telegram-based news outlet Astra, citing its sources

Details: The news outlet's sources say a freight train hit a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russian Armed Forces on the Yenakiieve-Vuhlehirsk section of the railway.

Early reports indicate that the driver was moving as a part of a military convoy but lost control, drove off a bridge, and was hit by a train.

Quote: "Abay Kultasev, a serviceman from the military unit No. 58249; Vitaliy Paginets, a serviceman from the military unit No. 21005; and Kirill Gaychenko, a serviceman from the military unit No. 21005, have been killed. Servicemen Renat and Mikhail have been injured".

More details: The locomotive has derailed, and damage has been reported to the railway track.

SCREENSHOT FROM DEEPSTATE MAP

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
Advertisement: