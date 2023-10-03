Train hits Russian air defence system near Horlivka: three soldiers killed
A train has hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system near the occupied city of Horlivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight, killing three Russian soldiers.
Source: Telegram-based news outlet Astra, citing its sources
Details: The news outlet's sources say a freight train hit a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russian Armed Forces on the Yenakiieve-Vuhlehirsk section of the railway.
Early reports indicate that the driver was moving as a part of a military convoy but lost control, drove off a bridge, and was hit by a train.
Quote: "Abay Kultasev, a serviceman from the military unit No. 58249; Vitaliy Paginets, a serviceman from the military unit No. 21005; and Kirill Gaychenko, a serviceman from the military unit No. 21005, have been killed. Servicemen Renat and Mikhail have been injured".
More details: The locomotive has derailed, and damage has been reported to the railway track.
