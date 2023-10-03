All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy 7 units of Russian equipment and their field ammunition storage point

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 3 October 2023, 11:58
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy 7 units of Russian equipment and their field ammunition storage point
Fighters from the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces have destroyed five infantry fighting vehicles, two trucks and a Russian field ammunition storage point on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces

Details: The press service noted that information about the movement of Russian equipment was received during the combat missions on the Zaporizhzhia front.

A company of Achilles UAVs of the Special Operations Forces began aerial reconnaissance in order to identify and confirm targets.

The Russians decided to concentrate the probable reserve units in the strip of forest, but they were quickly spotted.

The information was quickly transmitted to Ukraine’s Defence Forces artillery unit, and they opened fire immediately.

The press service also noted that other Russian equipment was also damaged (and probably further destroyed) as a result of the detonation and fire that broke out there.

Advertisement: