Zelenskyy visits soldiers on Kupiansk-Lyman front

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Ukrainian military personnel fighting on the Kupiansk-Lyman front and discussed their needs and the situation on the battlefield.

Quote: "On 3 October, we are visiting our brigades, performing combat missions on one of the hottest fronts – the Kupiansk-Lyman front. The 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces, the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade, and the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade.

... Each of our combat brigades, each soldier who destroys the occupiers, asserts with each step forward that Ukrainian victory will certainly take place. You are a force [to be reckoned with]! Thank you for your service!".

Details: The President said that he discussed the operational situation on the battlefield, current issues, and needs with the brigade commanders and combatants.

