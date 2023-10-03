Rebuilding of housing destroyed by Russians can now be seen online in 3D

The UNITED24 global initiative for the reconstruction of Ukraine and LUN IT company have launched a joint online project that allows you to observe the reconstruction of housing destroyed by the Russians in 3D format.

This was done so that people who donate to the reconstruction of Ukraine could visually observe how specific projects are being implemented, the UNITED24 told European Pravda.

Quote: "It is very important for us to allow donors from everywhere – from Canada to Australia, Lithuania to France – to follow the construction. Every person who donated at least one dollar, even a million, to Ukraine will be able to feel involved in our history," Yaroslava Gres, the coordinator of the UNITED24 platform, explained.

Reportedly, thanks to the LUN IT company, it was possible to launch construction monitoring, which allows the progress in restoring buildings to be viewed online.

The project's own photojournalists regularly go to shoot objects.

"They use an application with patented technology in their work. Each house is photographed from the same angle for better monitoring dynamics. Based on the drone images, they create 3D models of the houses in their current state," UNITED24 reports.

It is also possible to learn more about the building itself, read the stories of its residents, see the place where it is located on an interactive map, and thanks to the 3D model, to better understand the extent of damage and the need for support on the project page.

Currently, 18 apartment buildings in Kyiv Oblast are being rebuilt with the funds collected by the UNITED24 platform.

UNITED24 must collect UAH 719 million (about US$19.43 million) for these houses. Currently, funds are being raised for the rebuilding of 5 houses. They are UAH 28,369,770 hryvnias away from the goal.

In general, thanks to the platform's donors, UAH 638,935,400 (about US$17 million) have been transferred from all over the world for reconstruction.

More than UAH 50 million have already been collected on the account of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

Dozens of international companies, platform ambassadors, and private donors joined the UNITED24 collection. The Balenciaga fashion house transferred the funds for restoring two houses in Irpin. Three more houses will get a new life thanks to personal meetings of UNITED24 ambassadors: boxer Oleksandr Usyk, director Michel Hazanavicius and tennis player Elina Svitolina.

"We didn't think for a minute about UNITED24's offer to help. Each of us in this war wants to be involved on the way to victory; it's impossible to sit idly by. Emotionally, it's a very difficult experience," Denys Sudilkovskyi, LUN marketing director, says.

Background:

Ekonomichna Pravda together with the EY company in Ukraine (Ernst & Young) also launched a special Rebuilding Ukraine project, in which EP experts share their opinion on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

